No Survivors After Ukrainian Boeing With 176 Aboard Crashes

The plane was leaving from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital of Iran, Tehran.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 Wednesday crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.

Debris and smoldering engine parts from the airplane were strewn across a field southwest of the Iranian capital where rescue workers in face masks laid out scores of body bags.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans, and three Britons.

The Ukrainian authorities indicated that a thorough investigation will be carried out to clarify the causes of the air accident.

"Our priority is to establish the truth and those responsible for this terrible catastrophe," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in the Ukrainian capital.