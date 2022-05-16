'No Other Nation Fosters Neonazism Like Ukraine', Putin Warns

The Russian president encouraged Western countries to take action on the matter, which can eventually affect their interests.

At the opening of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the indifference of Western countries to the Ukrainian sponsoring of neo-Nazism.

"There are extremists everywhere, but in no country other than Ukraine do the authorities encourage tribute to neo-nazis in mass marches with torches and fascist symbols," Putin highlighted, stressing that this situation will eventually affect Western countries' interests.

OTSC countries condemned attempts to falsify historical events related to the fight against nazism. They also stressed their intention to continue countering attempts to glorify neo-nazism, racism, and xenophobia.

This organization will conduct joint military exercises in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in the fall to prepare to defend the former Soviet space in the face of the possible accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

An UPDATE from Moscow



Russia has taken control of HALF of Donbass villages and many regions that has Russian natives



By the look of things; in June, troops will be returning back to Russia



These regions want to be part of the Russian Federation, it's still being discussed pic.twitter.com/TkqOEpCNH3 — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) May 16, 2022

"The NATO does not influence in the best way other countries and regions, so its expansion toward our borders requires special attention from us," Putin said, stressing the Atlantic Alliance serves the interests of U.S. foreign policy.

Created in 1992 by the Treaty of Tashkent, OTSC is a joint defense system of 3,600 peacekeeper troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

This organization's founding charter reaffirms the abstention from the use or threat of force to resolve mutual conflicts and the obligation to help allies against foreign aggressions.