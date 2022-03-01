    • Live
News > World

No Need for Nuke Alert - NATO

    NATO's Secretary-General noted that there is no need to activate nuke alerts to respond to Russian actions. Mar. 1, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@W7VOA

Published 1 March 2022
Opinion

On Tuesday, NATO's Secretary-General decreed there is no need to boost the nuke alert.

 

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday to the Associated Press that there is not necessary to boost the threat alert levels of nuclear forces in response to Russia's actions.

RELATED:
NATO and West Public Accused of Silence on Donbass Crisis

Both parties held a meeting at an airbase in Lask, where the alliance kept F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. "We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don't think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO's nuclear forces," said Stoltenberg.

The statements come following the Moscow announcement on Monday, which disclosed that the nuclear forces were being placed on high alert for land, air, and sea aimed at the rhetoric coming from the West regarding its military offensive in Ukraine.

As the U.S. had recently sent 5 000 additional military forces to Poland and Romania and French troops also have headed to Romania, Stoltenberg remarked the "horrendous, horrific invasion" of Ukraine was "a brutality that has to stop immediately."

The Secretary-General said that it is NATO's responsibility to "ensure that we don't see a development where a conflict in Ukraine spiraled out of control and becomes a full-fledged confrontation between NATO and Russia in Europe," adding that the alliance officials are "able to maintain deconfliction [contacts] with Russia."

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations at the Belarusian border. They agreed to hold a further meeting to continue arranging a peaceful solution on the matter.

