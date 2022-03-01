No Need for Nuke Alert - NATO

On Tuesday, NATO's Secretary-General decreed there is no need to boost the nuke alert.

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday to the Associated Press that there is not necessary to boost the threat alert levels of nuclear forces in response to Russia's actions.

Both parties held a meeting at an airbase in Lask, where the alliance kept F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. "We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don't think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO's nuclear forces," said Stoltenberg.

The statements come following the Moscow announcement on Monday, which disclosed that the nuclear forces were being placed on high alert for land, air, and sea aimed at the rhetoric coming from the West regarding its military offensive in Ukraine.

As the U.S. had recently sent 5 000 additional military forces to Poland and Romania and French troops also have headed to Romania, Stoltenberg remarked the "horrendous, horrific invasion" of Ukraine was "a brutality that has to stop immediately."

“Our message to President Putin is: stop the war, pull out all your forces from Ukraine & engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts; the world stands w/Ukraine,” - SG @jensstoltenberg at a press conference in Tapa ���� w/PM @KajaKallas &����PM @BorisJohnson https://t.co/Tc2kN1PDN9 pic.twitter.com/jds5qbb3s0 — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) March 1, 2022

The Secretary-General said that it is NATO's responsibility to "ensure that we don't see a development where a conflict in Ukraine spiraled out of control and becomes a full-fledged confrontation between NATO and Russia in Europe," adding that the alliance officials are "able to maintain deconfliction [contacts] with Russia."

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held negotiations at the Belarusian border. They agreed to hold a further meeting to continue arranging a peaceful solution on the matter.