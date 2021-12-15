Nine Dead After Plane Crash in The Dominican Republic

Nine people died Wednesday after a plane crashed at the international airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the airline Helidosa Aviation Group confirmed.

"The company Helidosa Aviation Group informs and regrets the tragic accident occurred this Wednesday by one of its aircraft at the International Airport of the Americas, where all crew members and passengers tragically died."

The text details that the aircraft HI1050 type Gulfstream GIVSP, would have departed for Miami, USA, with two crew members and seven passengers.

Of the passengers, six are foreign nationals and one is Dominican, the statement said.

"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and regret. And we ask to accompany with prudence and solidarity the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult moment", adds the company.

The company released the names of the nine deceased, including Puerto Rican producer José Ángel Hernández, known as "Flow La Movie".

"We ask the Almighty God to give the necessary strength to the families of the passengers and crew members who were on board the crashed aircraft and to welcome the deceased in his holy kingdom, peace for their souls," the statement said.

Finally, it affirms that it will provide all the necessary collaboration to the authorities to determine the causes of the accident.

The National District Fire Department confirmed the deaths of two minors and seven adults.

According to the deputy director of the Fire Department, Kai Schenhals, the accident occurred when the plane tried to make an emergency landing on the runways of the Americas due to a malfunction after its take-off from another air terminal, close to the pre-local capital.