Nine Arab Countries Urge UNSC to Enforce Gaza Ceasefire

Nine Arab countries on Thursday called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to compel the warring parties in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip to an immediate ceasefire.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates adopted a joint statement.

The nine countries called on the UN Security Council "to commit the parties to an immediate and durable ceasefire", while rejecting the continued "attacks on civilians, all acts of violence and terrorism against civilians", as well as the destruction of infrastructure.

They condemned "the individual and collective forced transfers of Palestinians in Gaza and the policy of collective punishment" being carried out by Israel against the population of the besieged enclave.

The senior diplomats also condemned transgressions of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, by either side.

They pointed out that the right of self-defense guaranteed by the UN Charter does not justify violations of international law, and that not calling what is happening a flagrant violation of humanitarian law is tantamount to giving the green light for this practice to continue.

The Arab foreign ministers stressed the importance of the immediate release of hostages and civilian detainees. They stressed the role of the International Committee of the Red Cross in this regard.

The ministers further demanded the UNSC to ensure and facilitate the rapid, safe and sustainable access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without hindrance, in accordance with the relevant humanitarian principles. In this regard, they called for mobilizing additional resources in cooperation with the UN and its affiliates.

They expressed deep concern about the possibility of the current fighting and conflict spreading to other regions of the Middle East, and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint. According to the statement, "the expansion of this conflict would have grave consequences both for the peoples of the region and for the security and stability of the world."

They also warned of escalating violence in the West Bank, and called on the international community to support and strengthen the Palestinian National Authority, and provide financial assistance to the Palestinian people.

In addition, the senior Arab diplomats insisted on the need for international efforts to implement the two-state solution on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions.

On October 7, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) carried out a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, in what the group described as a response to aggressive actions by Israeli authorities against the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In retaliation, Israeli occupation forces have maintained an all-out siege on Gaza, with constant air strikes on the enclave. As the recent escalation of violence entered its 20th day, 7,028 Palestinians have been killed and another 18,484 injured.