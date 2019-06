Nigeria's National Women Football Team Protest Unpaid Bonuses

Players are owed bonuses amounting to around two million Nigerian nairas (US$6,537) accumulated over three years.

Nigeria's players have refused to leave the team hotel after their exit from the women's World Cup on Saturday, demanding that the country's football federation clears all of their pending bonus payments, ESPN reported.

The players staged a sit-in protest shortly after Nigeria was beaten 3-0 by double champions Germany who continued their unbeaten run to reach the quarter-finals.

ESPN reported that the players are owed bonuses amounting to around two million Nigerian nairas (US$6,537) accumulated over three years, including for games against Gambia and Senegal, but only half that amount had been released to them.

"They paid us one million and said that's all. We want them to pay the balance," the report quoted a player as saying, adding that "part of that money is from two years ago, the other is from three years ago. And they are also owing us five days' daily allowance here in France."

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick told ESPN all bonus payments are paid. The Nigerian Football Federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment by Reuters.

"The only thing outstanding is the participation fee from football's governing body, FIFA, which isn't expected to come until after the tournament," Pinnick stated, "but they insist that they want to get paid, as they have spoken to players from Cameroon and France, who told them they have already been paid."

In 2016, over a dozen members of the team demonstrated outside the National Assembly in the capital Abuja to demand unpaid bonuses for winning the women's Africa Cup of Nations.