Nigeria: President Buhari Pledge To Reform Police Amid Protests

In response to continuous demonstrations, on Sunday, the government dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) at the center of the protests in Lagos city. Its members have been repeatedly accused of unlawful arrests, torture, and murder.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari pledged on Monday to prosecute members of the police and to carry out a reform of the security forces in response to a week of protests over police brutality.

"It is important to recognize that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties the few bad acts should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force," Buhari said.

"We will also ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice," the President added as it promised extensive police reforms "to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihoods of the people."

The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people. pic.twitter.com/XjQMSr3jlm — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 12, 2020

However, the authorities said that the police members would be redeployed, which sparked outrage both in the streets and online as the protesters expected them to be judged. Thus far, several media outlet reports that there have been at least two deaths.

Nonetheless, although Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he had received news of a "casualty" and state police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that a police member was killed in the protest, there are no official reports thus far.