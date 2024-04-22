Nigeria: Conflicting Accounts of Civilian Deaths

The version of the military command refuted the statements of the witnesses.

The attack by Nigerian aircraft against alleged bases of criminal gangs in the northwestern state of Zamfara days ago caused 33 deaths of non-belligerent civilians, according to testimonies in the area today, Monday.

The attack by the Nigerian Air Force fighters occurred last week and was the sequence of an infantry operation against an armed group accused of several kidnappings to demand cash ransoms, a part of the military command said.

Military spokespersons reported the incident and inserted it in a report, according to which an airstrike in Zamfara targeted armed gangs, causing civilian casualties. Abuja grapples with security threats from criminal in the northwest and central regions.

On the other hand, residents in the area denied the allegation and reported that 33 people died from the impact of shrapnel from the bombs or were crushed by the rubble of buildings demolished by the bombing.

The version of the military command refuted the statements of the witnesses and indicates that the attack was carried out after careful intelligence surveillance.