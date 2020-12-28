Nicolas Maduro Highlights Army's Role During A Historic Year

Over 550 members of the military participated in the commerative act. The Venezuelan head of state highlighted the role these men and women have played in the fight against COVID-19 and the historic December 6 parliamentary elections.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated on Monday the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) for helping to keep the country at "peace, alive, active, standing, in victory for unity, for territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and civic-military resistance."

Maduro said that the FANB has become into "a well-established Bolivarian National Armed Forces, stronger and more united than ever," as its men and women follow the example of late Commander Hugo Chávez.

En un país donde hay ley y justicia habrá paz. Cuenten conmigo que no me temblará el pulso para actuar férreamente de acuerdo a la justicia. ¡Vamos a jugar en serio por el país y a respetar la Constitución!, expresó el jefe de Estado y de Gobierno @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/WQvEHVY5if — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVE) December 28, 2020

"In a country where there is law and justice there will be peace. Count on me not to tremble on the pulse of acting firmly in accordance with justice. We are going to play seriously for the country and respect the Constitution," said the head of state.

Over 550 members of the military participated in the act. The Venezuelan head of state highlighted the role these men and women have played in the fight against the COVID-19 and the historic December 6 parliamentary elections.

On the other hand, the president announced that the military will carry out new operations "for the defense of our country with the Bolivarian shield as a defense strategy for our people."