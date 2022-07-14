Nicaraguans Rate Ortega’s Administration as Positive: Poll

A recently published M&R Consultores poll revealed that 70.2 percent of those surveyed said that Daniel Ortega is leading the country in the right direction.

More than 85 percent of Nicaraguans rate positively the current administration of President Daniel Ortega. According to the results of the public opinion monitoring system, presented by the company M&R Consultores, 85.3 percent of Nicaraguans rate his management capacity positively.

On another point, 81.8 percent of those polled indicated to be satisfied with public services. In this sense, 88.8 percent of those consulted were in favor of public education, roads (88.1), public health (86.8), transportation (86.1) and electric energy (86.1).

The data corresponding to the second quarter of the current year rate the work of the Nicaraguan president with 77.3 percent approval and 80.6 percent said that Daniel Ortega's government generates hope.

Según la reciente encuesta realizada por M&R Consultores, el 71.3% de los nicaragüenses aseguran que el Comandante Daniel Ortega, busca la unidad y reconciliación entre el pueblo de #Nicaragua. pic.twitter.com/i5F6M0yo1G — MANIFIESTO REVOLUCIONARIO (@RManifiesto) July 13, 2022

According to the recent survey conducted by M&R Consultores, 71.3% of Nicaraguans say that Commander Daniel Ortega seeks unity and reconciliation among the people of Nicaragua .

They also revealed that 70.2 percent of those polled affirmed that Daniel Ortega leads the country in the right direction, while 77.6 percent said the head of state works for the interests of the population in general and 71.3 percent said he seeks unity and reconciliation among Nicaraguans.

According to the M&R Consultores study, 74 percent of those polled have a positive image of President Ortega.

Likewise, the results of the survey reflect that 75.8 percent of those polled consider that there is more security in Nicaragua compared to five years ago, with 73.3 percent rating as positive the work of the National Police and 81.6 percent recognizing the degree of professionalism of the police institution.