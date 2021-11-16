Nicaraguan Legislature Asks for the Country's Exit from the OAS

Today, the National Assembly will request President Daniel Ortega and other state institutions to renounce the Organization of American States (OAS) charter and leave once and for all the regional forum.

The demand comes after an OAS resolution approved last Friday during the 51st Assembly of that body, in response to the general elections held on November 7 in the Central American country for the election of the president, vice-president and deputies.

At the meeting, Nicaraguan lawmakers rejected the OAS declaration, considered a clear lack of respect to the independence and self-determination of the people and issued by a body internationally seen as "a kind of colony ministry of the Yankee empire."

The energetic and resounding rejection by all state powers of the disrespectful and interfering action constitutes the beginning of the process of disassociation from the OAS Charter, initially created in 1948 to maintain peace, justice, solidarity, collaboration and defense of sovereignty.

El diputado López instó al Presidente de la República, denuncie la Carta de la OEA para dejar de ser parte de ese espacio que solo ha servido de ministerio del imperio. — Asamblea Nacional Nicaragua (@AsambleaNi) November 16, 2021

"Deputy López urged the President of the Republic to denounce the OAS Charter in order to stop being part of this space that has only served as a ministry of the empire."

The declaration of non-conformity will include the rejection of the violent attitudes and interference in Nicaragua's internal affairs and the demand for respect for the decisions adopted by the country, especially the electoral victory of the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

The statutes of the Organization of American States established that the margin of time determined for the abandonment of the entity is of two years and, during that period, the resigning nation has the same rights and obligations of any member, in compliance with article 143 of the charter as mentioned above.