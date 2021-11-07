Nicaraguan Elections Update: Voting Centers Open Their Doors

The polling stations will close at 6:00 p.m. local time. The Supreme Electoral Council will present the results of the democratic process around midnight.

On Sunday at 7 a.m., 3,106 voting centers and 13,459 polling station boards opened their doors in Nicaragua for the election of the president, vice president, lawmakers, and representatives to the Central American Parliament.

The Presidency of the Republic is disputed by six political parties. Among them is the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) whose candidate Daniel Ortega will seek re-election for his fourth consecutive term and will be accompanied by his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice-presidential candidate.

The Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC), the country's second most important political force, presented Walter Espinoza and Mayra Arguello as presidential binomial. Nicaragua's Christian Path, a party that took part in the 2011 and 2016 elections in alliance with the FSLN, nominated Guillermo Orozco and Violeta Martínez as its candidates.

The Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance Party (ALN), a right-wing organization created in 1999, participates in the elections with Alfredo Montiel and Jennifer Espinoza. Finally, while the Independent Liberal Party (PLI) proposed Mauricio Orue and Zobeida del Socorro as its candidates, the Alliance for the Republic Party (APRE) competes with Gerson Gutierrez and Claudia Romero.

During election day, some 30,000 police and military will guard the polling stations, which will close at 6:00 p.m. local time. The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) will present the results of the democratic process around midnight.