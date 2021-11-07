Nicaraguan Elections Update: President Ortega Cast His Vote

“This country lives immersed in electoral processes. Voting is highly valued here because the vote does not call for war, terrorism, or destruction. The vote calls for peace,” the FSLN leader stressed.

On Sunday at 7 a.m., 3,106 voting centers and 13,459 polling station boards opened their doors in Nicaragua for the election of the president, vice president, lawmakers, and representatives to the Central American Parliament.

12:32 p.m. Through social networks, the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) welcomed the electoral process in Nicaragua and indicated that "its people sovereignly reiterate their vocation for peace and reconciliation."

12:15 p.m. Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo cast their votes at a polling station in Managua. They are the presidential binomial presented by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) for the 2021 elections.

"We all saw it and lived it. We managed to put an end to terrorism, reestablish peace, and stabilize. We not only stabilized but also advanced towards Nicaraguan families’ well-being and progress," Ortega said.

“This country lives immersed in electoral processes. Voting is highly valued here because the vote does not call for war, terrorism, or destruction. The vote calls for peace,” the FSLN leader added.

10:44 a.m. Citizens recognize the good organization of the electoral process. The actions previously carried out by the Supreme Electoral Council are allowing citizens to exercise their right to vote without further delay.

“The elections show the world we are a sovereign nation capable of selecting its leaders through electoral processes, in democracy and with citizen participation. I hope… we will celebrate new victories together at the end of the day,” teacher Melvin Guzman, who voted in Leon city, said, adding that the Nicaraguan development will have a greater chance of success after the elections.

10:18 a.m. Nicaragua’s Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada confirmed that President Daniel Ortega’s administration is not afraid of the United States and the European Union criticizing the election results.

"We will not be intimidated by their unilateral sanctions and their threats to ignore the elections," he said after casting his vote.

“Polls indicate a big victory for the Sandinista Revolution. However, the threat of foreign intervention hangs over the vote. The US government invaded Nicaragua in 1912 and they've regarded it as their colony ever since,” British journalist Ollie Vargas recalled.

Blanca Segovia Sandino Arauz, la hija del general Augusto C. Sandino y Blanca Arauz, héroes nacionales de #Nicaragua ejerció su derecho al voto en las elecciones generales en un centro de votación capitalino.



�� Más en #PrensaLatina

�� https://t.co/RhxEKMeQ0a pic.twitter.com/jnwCSvBqoh — Prensa Latina (@PrensaLatina_cu) November 7, 2021

The tweet reads, "Blanca Segovia Sandino Arauz, the daughter of Gen. Augusto C. Sandino and Blanca Arauz, national heroes of Nicaragua, exercised her right to vote in a voting center in the capital."

10:00 a.m. The elections are proceeding normally. The population is coming to exercise their right to vote in 13,459 polling station boards set up by the authorities throughout the country. Dozens of international election observers are present at the voting centers.

"I've already voted. We are here to ratify our duty as citizens. My duty is to defend the democracy that has cost us so much,” a young woman, Kiuptza Arias, said.

"I've already voted and ratified the continuity of peace in my country. For more progress and stability," journalist Kenia Doña tweeted.

09:00 a.m. National Assembly President Gustavo Porras highlighted that the Nicaraguan electoral process is being carried out in an orderly, transparent and peaceful manner.

07:30 a.m. After casting her vote, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) magistrate Alma Nubia Baltodano described the general elections as a civic day that runs in peace and quiet.

The West has the same playbook everywhere. They claimed the same thing about the #Ethiopian democratic elections. Nicaragua must be doing something right. #NoMore false narratives from the MSM. https://t.co/y0pvRZaW50 — George Rudolf (@GeorgeRudolf5) November 7, 2021

Six candidates compete for the Presidency. The Presidency of the Republic is disputed by six political parties. Among them is the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) whose candidate Daniel Ortega will seek re-election for his fourth consecutive term and will be accompanied by his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice-presidential candidate.

The Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC), the country's second most important political force, presented Walter Espinoza and Mayra Arguello as presidential binomial. Nicaragua's Christian Path, a party that took part in the 2011 and 2016 elections in alliance with the FSLN, nominated Guillermo Orozco and Violeta Martínez as its candidates.

The Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance Party (ALN), a right-wing organization created in 1999, participates in the elections with Alfredo Montiel and Jennifer Espinoza. Finally, while the Independent Liberal Party (PLI) proposed Mauricio Orue and Zobeida del Socorro as its candidates, the Alliance for the Republic Party (APRE) competes with Gerson Gutierrez and Claudia Romero.

During election day, some 30,000 police and military will guard the polling stations, which will close at 6:00 p.m. local time. The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) will present the results of the democratic process around midnight.