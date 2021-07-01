Nicaragua Presents National Plan to Fight Poverty

The plan is a holistic guideline to conduct the areas of infrastructure, development, production, and society in general.

Nicaraguan authorities presented on Thursday the National Plan to Fight Poverty and for Human Development 2022-2026, a landmark program by the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity.

"By presenting this Plan to Fight Poverty on the first of July, we do it in homage to the General of Free Men whose 1927 manifesto in San Albino was something essential for our nation, as it meant the path of dignity, the path of sovereignty and commitment for the people, for the peasant," the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Iván Acosta said.

#Nicaragua ��➡️��El Plan contiene los principales lineamientos de restitución de derechos en las áreas productiva, social, de infraestructura y desarrollo

"The Plan contains the main guidelines for restitution of rights in the productive, social, infrastructure and development areas."

"In this National Plan, there are four fundamental elements that are reflected in the seven chapters. The first is where we came from in 2007. The country of more than 16 years of chaos, the country destroyed by neoliberalism. Nor can we forget that long night of darkness and despair, the country where the productive capacity was destroyed," the official added.

