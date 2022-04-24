Nicaragua Exits Organization of American States

Denis Moncada, Nicaragua's Foreign Minister, offered statements in which he expresses that his country is leaving the Organization of American States (OAS).

On Sunday, in a statement made by the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, it was confirmed that Nicaragua will be exiting the Organization of American States (OAS).

The statement read that "the People and Government of Nicaragua have denounced and continue to denounce, the shameful condition of one of the Political Instruments of intervention and domination of the State Department of the Government of the United States, wrongly and falsely called the Organization of American States."

It continues by stating that Nicaragua "will not recognize this Instrument of Colonial Administration, which does not represent at any time, the Sovereign Union of Our Latin and Caribbean America."

In addition, it states that "on the contrary, is an Instrument of Yankee Imperialism to violate Rights and Independences, sponsoring and promoting interventions and invasions, legitimizing coups in different formats and modalities with the aim, which they have not accomplished, of disintegrating through humiliation, submission and surrender of our National Sovereignties."

#Cuba���� supports Nicaragua’s���� decision to withdraw from OAS



�� Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Full text ��https://t.co/PEkJHnDJ8K pic.twitter.com/OLrjk02Tq1 — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) November 20, 2021

On 19th November, 2021, Nicaragua expressed its strong desire to leave the OAS. The statement announced that as of today, Nicaragua will no longer form part of the OAS.

The statement also announced the withdrawal of the Credentials of their Representatives, Orlando Tardencilla, Iván Lara and Michael Campbell from the OAS.

In closing the statement said that "the Heroic People of this Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, expels the disastrous Organization of American States; like how our General of Free Men and Women, Augusto Nicolás Sandino, defeated and expelled the Yankee Marines from this Free and Sovereign Motherland."