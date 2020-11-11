Nicaragua Celebrates 75th Birthday of President Daniel Ortega

Nicaraguan President and Commander Daniel Ortega Saavedra celebrates 75 years of life on Wednesday, for which he has received congratulations from world leaders and personalities.

Nicaragua celebrates today the 75th birthday of President Daniel Ortega with hundreds of messages and best wishes that have flooded social networks from the early hours of the day.

In addition to the Nicaraguan people's congratulations, other heads of state and personalities have also congratulated him, such as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We wish you the best; you are a reference of courage and dignity for revolutionaries. Let's continue fighting for the happiness of our peoples. A hug," Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, Carlos Fonseca Terán, secretary of international relations for the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), highlighted his party's leader's name with a video clip of his inauguration as president in 2007.

On that occasion, the late President of Venezuela Hugo Chávez called Ortega one of the indispensable men, as he belongs to the group of those who fight for their entire life.

Con gran alegría celebramos el cumpleaños del Comandante Daniel Ortega, nuestro gran hermano y líder sandinista. Te deseamos lo mejor, eres una referencia de coraje y dignidad para los revolucionarios. Sigamos luchando por la felicidad de nuestros pueblos. ¡Un abrazo! pic.twitter.com/yAeV6eq4kO — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 11, 2020

The organization of young communicators Juventud Presidente also recalled on the same social media platform that Ortega, one of the greatest revolutionary leaders of recent times in Latin America and the world, was born in La Libertad department Chontales, on this day in 1945.

Another user called El Socialista expressed that we celebrate all and every Nicaraguan who loves peace, tranquility, and security in our blessed and always free homeland.

Ortega participated since he was very young in the emancipation struggles of his country and joined in the guerrilla fight, in which he achieved a military rank and remained until the overthrow of the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza with the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution in 1979.

At that time, he assumed the country's leadership until 1990 and later returned to the highest office when the FSLN triumphed in the 2006 elections with a large majority.