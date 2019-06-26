Nicaragua Arrests Four Suspected of Being IS Group Members

"They entered illegally from the Republic of Costa Rica, through a non-authorized border crossing," authorities said.

Nicaragua’s national police have detained four individuals who they suspect to have links to the Islamic State group. Inspector General of the Police Jaime Vanegas, announced at a press conference Tuesday adding that the individuals were arrested crossing the border from Costa Rica.

"On June 25, at 10:00 in the morning, members of the Nicaraguan Army carrying out border security tasks captured 4 suspects, allegedly linked to the terrorist organization ISIS. They entered illegally from the Republic of Costa Rica, through a non-authorized border crossing, known as La Guasimada, in the municipality of Cárdenas, department of Rivas," Vanegas told reporters.

The four were foreign nationals, they have been identified as; Mohamed Ibrahim, Egyptian nationality, 33 years old, Mahmoud Samy Eissa, Egyptian nationality, 26 years old, Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury, Iraqi nationality, 41 years old, Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob, Iraqi nationality, 29 years old.

After being captured, it was revealed that they had entered Costa Rica legally, and so as the interrogation concluded, they were taken to Nicaragua’s migration office to prepare for their deportation back to Costa Rica. Why the four men were crossing illegally into Nicaragua is not yet known.