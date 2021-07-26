Nguyen Xuan Phuc Re-Elected as Vietnam's President

The 15th NA of Vietnam was expected to make decisions on 50 high-ranking positions of the state apparatus during the session, which kicked off on July 20 and will conclude on Wednesday, three days earlier than previously planned due to rising COVID-19 concerns as announced at the session on Saturday.

The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam on Monday re-elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the state president for the 2021-2026 period, according to voting results.

Phuc, also a member of the Politburo of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), was re-elected with a 96.79-percent approval rate among deputies at the ongoing first session of the 15th NA in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The capital city of #Hanoi entered a 15-day social distancing period on Saturday following the Prime Minister’s Directive 16. All delivery services have also been halted by the city’s transport department. How have you prepared for the situation?#Vietnam #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lkrIJhvWvb — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) July 26, 2021

In his sworn-in statement, Phuc vowed to be absolutely loyal to the nation, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and to make every effort to fulfill the duty assigned by the CPV, the state and the people.

He also pledged to listen to the opinions and aspirations of people from all walks of life, continue to reform the judiciary, enhance the country's defense capacity, and comprehensively develop the country "in the spirit of leaving no people behind."

On April 5, Phuc was elected Vietnamese president by the 14th NA in its last session.

The 15th NA of Vietnam was expected to make decisions on 50 high-ranking positions of the state apparatus during the session, which kicked off on July 20 and will conclude on Wednesday, three days earlier than previously planned due to rising COVID-19 concerns as announced at the session on Saturday.