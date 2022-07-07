Next Meeting With Biden to Focus On Migration - AMLO

In the U.S., there has been an unfair policy against undocumented workers for a long time, AMLO said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said migration would be the focus of his meeting next Tuesday in Washington with his counterpart from the U.S., Joe Biden.

Regarding the meeting with Biden, the Mexican president said his proposal consists of reaching an agreement on labor issues, organizing the flow of migration and legalizing the hiring of workers.

In this sense, AMLO also said that granting work visas, not only for farmers, workers and professionals but for many people, will also be another point worth agreeing on.

Noting that in the U.S., there are no workers for productive activities, AMLO said it is a fact that migrants are an essential labor force in that country.

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reiteró que la propuesta que hará a su homólogo, Joe Biden en su reunión del próximo 12 de julio, será atender el problema migratorio.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that his proposal to his counterpart, Joe Biden, at their meeting on July 12, will be to address the immigration problem.

Without a bold policy to benefit the poor, nothing will be solved, and we will never be able to count on the people's support, López Obrador said, calling to tackle all these injustices.

AMLO said that there are 38 million Mexicans in the U.S. and both nations share 3 200 border kilometers, so greater unity and integration with sovereignty are needed, he added.

In addition, the President said it is necessary to make decisions and not depend on others' opinions. He urged not to subjugate and to respect its independence since Mexico is not a colony.