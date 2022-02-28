News Coverage Of Venezuelan Migration Crisis Advocates Invasion

"The mainstream media should expose the xenophobia to which our citizens are subjected abroad," President Maduro stressed, arguing that Venezuela hosts over 12 million migrants.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro denounced before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the mainstream media coverage of the Venezuelan migration crisis advocates a military invasion to overthrow the Bolivarian government.

“Such coverage is biased since it does not show the constant xenophobia to which our citizens are subjected abroad nor the fact that Venezuela currently hosts over six million Colombians who fled the armed violence prevailing in their country,” Maduro stressed.

He ratified his government will increase the number of flights established to repatriate migrants who desire to come back to Venezuela as part of the social program "Return to Homeland", through which over 27,000 citizens living abroad have already returned to this Latin American country.

Maduro also denounced that the U.S., the European Union (EU), and the U.K. imposed 503 coercive measures to slow Venezuela’s development and destabilize its economy.



Such sanctions comprise the seizure of 31 tons of gold belonging to Venezuelan reserves by the Bank of England, the freezing of over US$1 billion from the Venezuelan State by the Bank of Portugal, and the unauthorized transfer of US$342 million to a U.S. Treasury Department account. "These countries use our seized assets countries to finance criminal actions against Venezuela,” Maduro recalled, adding that this strategy also prevents his administration from having resources to buy vaccines, food, and medical supplies to fight COVID-19. “Nevertheless, sanctions have been fruitless since 80 percent of the Venezuelan population has already been immunized against the coronavirus and 97 percent of the COVID-19 cases have been fully recovered,” he stated.