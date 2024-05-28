News Clashes in North Darfur

Local sources said that Sudanese army warplanes bombed the positions of the RSF east of the city, while those militia bombed southwest of El Fasher with heavy artillery.

Clashes renewed between the Sudanese army and armed movements supporting it on the one hand, and between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the other hand, in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.

Local sources said that Sudanese army warplanes bombed the positions of the RSF east of the city, while those militia bombed southwest of El Fasher with heavy artillery.

Since May 10, El Fasher has witnessed clashes between the army, supported by the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements, against the RSF, despite international warnings of battles in the city, which is the center of humanitarian operations for all states of Darfur.

The ongoing clashes in the city of El Fasher between the Sudanese army and the militia of the RSF led to the killing and injury of dozens of civilians, and the burning and destruction of their property, in addition to the displacement of hundreds of them to other cities.

Ethnic cleansing, horrible violence, torture, killings and a looming famine.



Millions in #Sudan are facing a nightmare.



The world must not let this continue.#KeepEyesOnSudan #ForSudan pic.twitter.com/wxxtom816h — UNFPA Arab States (@UNFPA_ASRO) May 28, 2024

An estimated 505,000 people have been displaced due to recent clashes between the two military factions in El Fasher, North Darfur, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said.

Yesterday, Monday, the governor of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minawi, announced that the armed movements allied with the army had recovered the “Golo” reservoir, located west of the city of El Fasher.

According to military sources, the armed movements and the army regained control of the Golo Reservoir, after the withdrawal of the RSF, following clashes that witnessed the intervention of military aircraft, before securing it with large forces.

Video clips, broadcast on Sunday, showed the RSF taking control of the Golo Reservoir, in which individuals spoke of their intention to close the water, which is the main sources of water for the whole region.