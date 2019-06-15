    • Live
News > New Zealand

New Zealand Struck by Massive 7.4 Earthquake
Published 15 June 2019
Videos

New Zealand was awoken by an incredible eathquake, measuring a terrifying 7.4 magnitude on the richter scale.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday in the Kermadec Islands region of the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii based on the available data, the center said in a statement on its website.

New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said on Twitter that there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the quake.

Reuters
by teleSUR/mrs
