New Zealand Struck by Massive 7.4 Earthquake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday in the Kermadec Islands region of the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

There was no tsunami threat to Hawaii based on the available data, the center said in a statement on its website.

New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said on Twitter that there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the quake.