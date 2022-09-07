New York to Charge Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon

He would be accused of fraud due to his involvement in the "We Build the Wall," an initiative that sought to raise funds for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The New York State Attorney's Office will file charges against far-right Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser during the administration of President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Bannon holds that New York authorities plan to "file false charges" against him, commenting that this happens 60 days before the mid-term elections, a statement through which he implies that there are political motivations behind the current legal action.

"The Southern District of New York did the exact same thing in August 2020 to tray to take me out of the election. It didn’t work then, it certainly won’t work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system," he said.

"They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight," Bannon added.

From what I understand, Bannon could get up to 25 years for defrauding people (over1M) into supporting his fake build the wall scheme. Bannon talks a big story; he’ll be on his knees begging for mercy. Total fraud. #LockBannonUp b/c #JusticeMatters pic.twitter.com/VBShxyQuck — DakotaGirl495 (@Indyboy495) September 7, 2022

The former White House adviser would be accused of fraud due to his involvement in the "We Build the Wall," an online initiative that sought to raise funds for the construction of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Bannon faced federal charges stemming from his involvement in that fundraising effort, and he pleaded not guilty in Aug. 2020 but received a pardon from former President Donald Trump in the last days of his presidency," outlet Breitbart recalled.

The Washington Post and The New York Times assure that Bannon is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. "A source familiar with the case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday," NPR news reported.

