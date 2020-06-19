New York Will Enter Phase Two Of Reopening From Monday

Out of the 79,308 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, only 796, or 1 percent, were positive.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday said that the city will enter phase two of reopening from Monday after global public health experts have cleared the city to start lifting restrictions.

"I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community. We reopened the economy and saved lives because it was never a choice between one or the other, it was always right to do both," Governor Cuomo said.

"We showed that works in New York. We owe thanks to so many people, to our heroes, the healthcare and essential workers, to our legislature, our colleagues in New Jersey, Connecticut and neighboring states, local governments, the Army Corps of Engineers and most of all, to the great people of the state who rose to the occasion and did what they had to do" the governor added.

This wasn’t only about what government did. This was about what people did.



Together, New Yorkers bent the curve because we acted responsibly and we looked out for each other.



Now we must stay the course. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/6QZnEkVxD6 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 19, 2020

New York City is the only region in the state that is still in phase one of reopening. Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York are the territories allow entering phase 2 of reopening.



From Monday, barbershops, hair salons, and some offices will reopen. Real estate sales, vehicle sales, and rentals as well as in-store retail can resume, and restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining.

However, New York Government has listed several activities that will remain close, such as malls; indoor on-premise restaurant and bar services; large gathering/event venues; gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes; video lottery and casino gaming facilities; movie theaters and places of public amusement.

Out of the 79,308 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, only 796, or 1 percent, were positive. Only 50 percent of capacity is allowed in each venue that reopens. At the same time, social distancing and face covering are mandatory.