New York State Assembly to Release a Report on Cuomo

On Tuesday, the New York State Assembly reported that it would release a report about the inquiry into sexual harassment carried out by Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he promised to leave the office next week.

"The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review the evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo," the Assembly speaker Carl Heastie said.

New York State Assemblymember @yuhline says impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo must continue following his resignation. "Impeachment means that Governor Cuomo will not be able to run for office again." https://t.co/S3Wrubl9ch — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 15, 2021

At the same time, the official guaranteed that this would not prevent an ongoing inquiry into Cuomo, unlike it was initially reported on Friday. "The committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data, the attorney general concerning the governor's memoir and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions … regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct," Heastie explained.

However, Republican politicians and victims of Cuomo's sexual misconduct demand that he be impeached before leaving the office since departing without a sanction would allow Cuomo to run for the governor post again.

