News > U.S.

New York State Assembly to Release a Report on Cuomo

  • Republican politicians and victims of Cuomo's sexual misconduct demand that Cuomo be impeached before leaving the office.

Published 17 August 2021
"The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review the evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo," the Assembly speaker Carl Heastie said.

On Tuesday, the New York State Assembly reported that it would release a report about the inquiry into sexual harassment carried out by Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he promised to leave the office next week.

New York Governor Resigns Over Sexual Harassment

At the same time, the official guaranteed that this would not prevent an ongoing inquiry into Cuomo, unlike it was initially reported on Friday. "The committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data, the attorney general concerning the governor's memoir and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions … regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct," Heastie explained.

However, Republican politicians and victims of Cuomo's sexual misconduct demand that he be impeached before leaving the office since departing without a sanction would allow Cuomo to run for the governor post again.


 

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
