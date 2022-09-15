New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Put in Place

Twenty-two individuals and two entities are subject to new anti-Russian sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to a Treasury Department statement, the move comes in conjunction with the Commerce Department imposing new export controls on Russia and the State Department targeting Russian defense and high-tech industries.

Vladimir Valerievich Komlev, general director of the National Payment Card System of Russia (NSPK), which manages the Russian Mir payment card network, and Viktor Zhidkovis, director of the central securities depository, are included in OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN).

The Treasury Department has said that sanctions will also target those who support evasion of Russian sanctions, including efforts to use or expand the MIR payment system outside Russian territory.

"The export, re-export, sale or supply" of quantum computing services to anyone located in Russia has also been banned by the U.S. OFAC said the measure will take effect from Oct. 15 this year.

Following Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, wide-ranging punitive sanctions from the West and the European Union (EU) were not long in coming. Such sanctions have targeted Russia's banking system and the assets of its leaders and industries.