New Transitional Cabinet Appointed in Chad

The new cabinet also included several new members, among them women and youth; the cabinet was appointed after consultation with the new prime minister.

On Tuesday, Chadian transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced the members of the transitional cabinet, just 24 hours after naming former opposition leader Succès Masra as prime minister.

The transitional government is made up of 41 members, including 30 ministers and 11 secretaries of state, according to the presidency.

Key government positions were held by Mahamat Saleh Annadif, minister of foreign affairs, Dago Yacouba, defense minister, Limane Mahamat, minister of territorial administration, and Abdul Rahman Ghulamullah, minister of communication, all of whom are retaining their positions in the previous government.

The new cabinet also comprised several new members, including women and youth; the cabinet was named after consultation with the new prime minister, the presidency said

"I have the rare privilege to work with a diversified team. There are many challenges, but what we hope to do immediately is to ensure that children return to school. Once the children are in school, us adults can dialogue to chart a way forward," Masra told reporters in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena after the new government was announced.

The publication of the cabinet is the last phase of the transition, which will restore constitutional rule and organize general elections later this year, according to officials.

"We will organize in such a manner that Chadians will be able to elect their leaders democratically at the end of this transition," Masra added.

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has since led a transitional military council to govern the country.