New Technology Guarantees the Security of Venezuelan Elections

The voting machine has a built-in battery to ensure its operation in the event of a power outage.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Committee (CNE) Friday presented the new technologies that will be used in the parliamentary elections to be held on December 6.

The authorities pointed out that this technology will protect the election as it uses the "most advanced technology to carry out parliamentary elections... which keeps Venezuela at the forefront of the electoral systems of the region and the world."

The new machine facilitates the voters' experience when choosing the candidate they like. This device guarantees transparency, reliability, and security.

Also, the machine has built-in sound and other assistive devices that will allow people with hearing or visual disabilities to vote.

This electronic device has a simple operating system that allows the audit of its operation, which further increases the reliability in the registration of electoral results. The new voting machine has also a built-in battery to ensure its operation in the event of a power outage.

To guarantee the transparency of the electoral process, citizens must present their identifications and place their fingerprints on the electrical device before casting their votes.

During the upcoming elections, the Venezuelan authorities will ensure that the polling stations meet high biosecurity standards, social distancing protocols, and disinfection of the voters' hands.