New Regulations at the US-Mexican Border Cause Uncertainty

Doubts about the U.S. transition at the U.S.-Mexico border as new rules take effect

The U.S. government on Friday began a radical change in its border policy between the United States and Mexico. Amid confusion and uncertainty, new asylum restrictions have been implemented.

Several last-minute court actions added to questions about how the Biden administration's new border strategy will play out. In response, migrant advocates filed a legal challenge to the new asylum regulations as announced.

In the face of the regulatory changes, Mexico's foreign minister on Friday criticized the bill passed by U.S. Republican lawmakers that would tighten immigration policy, accusing its promoters of propagating racism against Mexicans.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation, which would force asylum seekers to apply for U.S. protection outside the country. It would also resume work on the wall pushed by former President Donald Trump.

Here's what it looks like at the US-Mexico border as Title 42 expires

Biden's team has been criticized for its failure to investigate, monitor and track tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. A New York Times investigation indicated that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) failed to contact more than 85,000 minors who had entered the U.S. unaccompanied, and lost immediate contact with one-third of migrant children in the past two years. According to the newspaper, many migrant children ended up working full-time, while others were trafficked and sexually abused.

The U.S. press has reported that the expected increase in immigration at the U.S. southern border is "setting off alarm bells" in states and cities across the country. For example, the cities of New York, Chicago and El Paso have recently lamented the heavy burden immigrants already place on municipal budgets. El Paso has declared a state of emergency.

In the face of criticism, the Biden administration claims that the new system will make it easier to deport illegals and offer more opportunities for immigrants to enter the U.S. legally if they apply through a special application.