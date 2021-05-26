New Quarantine Rules for Cubans Entering Their Country

The measures respond to several reports of COVID-19 cases after travelers had tested negative for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

The National Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran announced new measures regarding quarantine periods for Cubans returning from abroad.

Starting June 5, Cubans who arrive in the country through tourism spots such as those located in Ciego de Avila and Varadero will be isolated in the same province of arrival for a period of seven days.

They must stay in tourist facilities and bear the foreign currency-denominated cost of the isolation package, which includes transportation from the airport.

These measures will reduce the risk of transmission of new strains of the virus that could spread from areas of high tourist traffic.

Other regulations will apply for Cuban citizens arriving on the island through the Marti Airport in Havana and the Maceo Airport in Santiago de Cuba.

In these cases, citizens will assume the local currency-denominated fees for transportation services from the airport to the isolation center and then to their place of residence. They will be hosted free of charge in the quarantine centers.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will also be applied to citizens during their sixth day of isolation. So far, Cuba had reported 136,628 COVID-19 cases and 912 related deaths.