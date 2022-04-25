New Poll Places Lula in the Lead of Voting Intentions

According to a new poll, Brazil's former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leads the presidential race with 41 percent of voting intentions.

A new electoral survey, conducted by the FSB Pesquisa Institute and commissioned by BTG Pactual Bank, confirmed Monday that Brazil's former left-wing president remains the frontrunner for next October's elections in the country.

The gap for re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro has fallen five percentage points since the previous poll published by FSB in March of this year.

According to the poll, which has a margin of error of approximately two percentage points and a confidence index of 95 percent, Lula would lead the elections with 52 percent of the vote intentions in the case of a second round.

The research was carried out between April 22 and 24 via telephone with 2 000 voters throughout Brazil, revealing that Lula fluctuated from 43 to 41 percent. In contrast, Bolsonaro rose from 29 to 32 percent after the exit of the former judge, Sergio Moro, from the electoral race.

The new survey conducted by the investment bank BTG Pactual with the FSB Institute confirms the polarization between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and current president Jair Bolsonaro, with little room for the so-called third way.

Information from another poll conducted by the Brazilian Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (IPESPE) showed last Friday that Lula da Silva had 45 percent voting intentions.

Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party (PT), seeking election as Brazil's head of state for the third time, continues to be a powerful figure in the country. The current president Jair Bolsonaro for his part, is facing severe criticism for his poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been detrimental to Brazil's economic situation.