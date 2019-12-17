New Minimum Wage Increase is Mexico's Highest in 44 Years

The decision to increase the minimum wage of workers in Mexico was a historical move, since it is the largest in real terms in the last 44 years.

The Mexican government announced Monday that it had decided to increase the minimum wage by at least 20 percent, according to the National Commission on Wage Minimum ( Conasami ).

After negotiations between workers and the business sector, the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced that the minimum wage in the center of the country will go from 102.68 to 123.22 pesos per-day (approximately $ 6.51 increase ).

In addition, the increase in the minimum wage in the states of the northern border area will increase from 176.72 pesos a day to 185.56 pesos ($ 9.79 more).

The decision to increase the minimum wage of workers in Mexico is a historical move, since it is the largest in real terms in the last 44 years.

The increase announcement will only be applied to minimum wages, however, it represents the second significant increase in salary after the arrival of Mexican President AMLO.

According to Conasami, the previous salary increases had a direct benefit to the working class population by raising their purchasing power by 6.7 percent and, in the case of young people, by 9.2 per cent.

Since entering office, AMLO has worked hard to better the lives of Mexico's working class population, while also attempting to eliminate poverty and economic hardships for all Mexicans.