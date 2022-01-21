New Migrants Caravan Leaves Tapachula Heading To The US

This is the first migrant caravan to leave Tapachula so far in 2022. Last year, several caravans with thousands of migrants left this city.

On Thursday night, a new caravan made up of some 500 migrants left for the United States from Tapachula city in the state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala.

Before undertaking their long journey on foot, the asylum seekers were concentrated in the offices of the National Institute of Migration (INM), where they tried to obtain documents that would allow them free transit through Mexican territory.

This group of migrants is mainly made up of Central Americans, Colombians, Haitians, and Africans. Among them families traveling with minors.

When leaving, the migrants asked human rights organizations for help to provide them with food and water during their journey to the northern border.

#Breaking: The vast majority of migrants protesting at Tapachula’s INM headquarters today, have left the city as a caravan and are in Viva Mexico, approximately 8 km away. pic.twitter.com/OwHhqI0TRC — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) January 21, 2022

On Tuesday, the caravan members marched through the streets of Tapachula demanding that the Federal government regularize their situation through documents that allow them to move through Mexican territory without fear of being deported.

This is the first migrant caravan to leave Tapachula so far in 2022. Last year, several caravans with thousands of migrants left this city. Most of them, however, were stopped and dismantled by the Mexican security forces.

Despite the controls, the migrants usually reach the northern border. In fiscal year 2021, for example, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) detected over 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border.