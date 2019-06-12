New Leak Shows Top Brazilian Judge Colluded With Car Wash Prosecutors

The messages show that Dallagnol took on at least once the role of interlocutor between Moro and Fux, while the federal judge was acting in tune with the two.

A new leaked conversation between chief prosecutor of the Car Wash (Lava Jato) task force, Deltan Dallagnol and current Supreme Justice Minister, Sergio Moro, allegedly show that Supreme Federal Court (STF) judge Luiz Fux was also part of the scheme against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The leak was made by The Intercept Brazil’s executive editor, Leandro Demori, during an interview on Wednesday. The messages show that Dallagnol took on at least once the role of interlocutor between Moro and Fux, while the federal judge was acting in tune with the two.

"Fux told us to count on him for whatever we need one more time, and he just needed to call me to go to his house," Dallagnol wrote in the Car Wash Telegram chat group. Then copied the same message, according to The Intercept, and forward it to Moro, who replied, "Excellent, in Fux we trust."

Fux is responsible for the ruling that prevented former president Lula from giving interviews, as well as denying the habeas corpus to the Workers’ Party (PT) when the defense appealed to the Supreme Court.

All this comes as Brazil now is facing a political earthquake as The Intercept Brazil published on Sunday an extensive and hard-hitting exposé on the alleged political motivations behind Operation Car Wash against Lula, and unethical involvement of current Supreme Minister of Justice, Moro.

The documents were released in a three-part series where according to The Intercept, it is proven, based on leaked documents and Telegram messages between prosecutors and Moro that the “apolitical” and “unbiased” team spent hours internally plotting how to prevent the return to power by Lula and his party. As well as the lack of hard and documented evidence to establish a case against the former head of state.