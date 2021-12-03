New Investigations Against Bolsonaro Prompt Citizen Discontent

In November, the current economic crisis even led to the protest of thousands of Federal Police delegates, experts, and agents, who expressed their dissatisfaction with President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) opened six preliminary investigations involving Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in criminal acts that occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The new investigations, which are confidential and involve various ministers and lawmakers, are based on the accusatory elements compiled in a 1,300-page report presented by the Parliamentary Investigative Commission (CPI).

This report suggests that Bolsonaro could be indicted for crimes against health, incitement to crime, irregular use of public funds, crimes against humanity, embezzlement, and corruption in the overpriced purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The new PGR preliminary investigations mention Bolsonaro's sons, Flavio and Eduardo, as members of a criminal network dedicated to spreading false news about the pandemic, prevention measures, and vaccines. Far-right lawmakers and militants such as Bia Kicis, Carla Zambelli, and Carlos Jordy were also involved in this task.

Fome e recessão, é isso que o governo Bolsonaro dá ao Brasil!#ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/KqhXmW1MZ2 — PSOL 50 (@psol50) December 3, 2021

The tweet reads, “Hunger and recession. That is what the Bolsonaro administration gives to Brazil! Out with Bolsonaro! GDP falls for the second consecutive quarter and Brazil is in recession. Bolsonaro did not save lives or the economy."

The accusations against the far-right President occur amid growing public dissatisfaction with rising unemployment and inflation in Brazil, a country in which production has been declining for over six months.

In response to the deterioration of the poorest families’ living conditions, social organizations called for the "Women's National Mobilization Day Against Bolsonaro" on Saturday, when Brazilians will take to the streets to "confront his administration and rescue democracy," as local outlet Portal Catarinas reported.

In mid-November, the economic crisis even led to the protest of thousands of Federal Police delegates, experts, and agents, who expressed their dissatisfaction with Bolsonaro. “Although it promised to value our work, this government froze our salaries and took retirement benefits from us,” said Edvandir Paiva, the president of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates.