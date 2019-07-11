New Coup Attempt in Sudan Fails

The coup attempt was led by members of the Armed Forces and the security forces.

The Committee on Security and Defense of the Transitional Military Council (CMT) that currently governs in Sudan said it had foiled an attempted coup Thursday.

In a message broadcast on state television, committee chair Yamal Omar Ibrahim reported that the attempted coup was led by members of the Armed Forces and security apparatuses.

He explained that twelve officers were arrested, of which five of them are in retirement; and four reserve non-commissioned officers. His accomplices are being sought, including the group leader, he said.

Their objective was "to obstruct the agreement between the Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change," said the official. The pact between the military that took power in April and the main opposition alliance of the African country "is imminent and will lead to a political transition that responds to the aspirations of the Sudanese people," Ibrahim added on national television.

After the overthrow of former President Omar al Bashir on April 11, Sudan is going through a period of social and political instability that has registered hundreds of deaths and injuries in clashes between the military and civil society.

Last Monday, the military junta and the main opposition coalition announced that they had reached a preliminary agreement for the distribution of power. The signing of the pact, which was achieved through the mediation of the Government of Ethiopia and the African Union (AU), has been postponed several times throughout this week due to some differences between the political forces.

This contemplates the formation of the so-called Sovereign Council, which will be composed of five civilians, five soldiers and a civil figure of consensus, for the next three years and three months. It will be chaired by the military wing in the first 21 months, to then give place to the civilian sector, which must summon elections at the end of the period contemplated.