New Colombian President To Meet With Duque in the Coming Days

The next meeting between the president-elect and the outgoing president will define the agenda to start the transition of power in Colombia.

Colombian Finance Minister Juan Manuel Restrepo announced Monday that the new-elected President Gustavo Petro would meet in the coming days with outgoing President Iván Duque to begin the transition process before the leader of the Historic Pact coalition assumes power.

Following the historic victory of the Historic Pact coalition candidate, the teams of both parties will meet to make way for a transition of power before August 7, when Petro assumes the Presidency of Colombia.

In this sense, Restrepo said that they "have to give good faith and transparency of the information of the case, that it be a coordinated process."

"For this reason, we are absolutely clear that, once the new-elected president's junction committee is defined, we will hold the corresponding meeting and organize the work tables entity by entity so that this junction process is effective," he commented during an interview with a local radio station.

#Internacionales ����El presidente saliente de Colombia, Iván Duque, aseguró que será garante de una transición «pacífica» y «transparente» con el primer gobierno de izquierda de la historia del país, tras el triunfo del presidente electo Gustavo Petro.

��https://t.co/cCRZtwdRtM pic.twitter.com/8IiRhB9FyA — Paraguay TV (@ParaguayTVHD) June 20, 2022

The outgoing president of Colombia, Iván Duque, said that he would be the guarantor of a "peaceful" and "transparent" transition with the first left-wing government in the country's history after the triumph of the elected president Gustavo Petro.

The minister added that "for the moment what there is a communication between President Iván Duque and the president-elect;" a call on Sunday night in which the president congratulated and acknowledged Petro's triumph in the second round of elections.

"There (in the call), it was agreed that in the coming days, there will be a process, a meeting. The date of the meeting is yet to be defined," he specified.

"It will be the starting point of this important process and in that meeting, surely, the new-elected president will define which will be his junction committee. I will proceed to work with whoever Gustavo Petro designates for that purpose," he added.

"With regard to the teams for the junction, the Government appointed the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo; the director of the National Planning Department, Alejandra Botero, will also be there and Víctor Muñoz will be part of the presidential team," said Duque a few days ago.

Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia on Sunday, in the second round of presidential elections, a day in which the voting margin was extended, and close to 22 million people made use of their right to vote.