New Avian Flue Case Is Detected In China's Canton Province

The infected woman, who is 56 years old, had exposed to live poultry before contracting the disease.

The Disease Control Centre of Canton Province, China, informed that a 56-year-old woman became infected with the H3N8 strain of avian influenza in Zhongshan city.

The patient had a history of exposure to live poultry before being infected. The Disease Control Center did not specify when it detected this case, the third registered in China since April 2022.

The state of health of the infected woman, who suffered from multiple myeloma and other chronic non-communicable diseases, is unknown.

The Control Center reported that it carried out an epidemiological investigation to follow up on the close contact of the infected woman and found no symptoms among her relatives.

"Experts consider this case as sporadic since the risk of contagion at this stage is low," the Center stated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the H3N8 avian influenza virus is commonly detected in domestic and wild birds, although several mammalian species have also been infected. The symptoms of this disease include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle aches, fatigue, and red eyes. The WHO stressed that the risk of sustained spread of this disease among humans is low. However, experts recommend avoiding direct contact with birds or their carcasses and separating raw meat from cooked meat to prevent the spread of this disease. In addition, the WHO advises people with this disease's symptoms to wear a face mask and immediately inform a doctor if they have been in contact with birds.