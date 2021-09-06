New Afghan Interim Government to Be Announced in Days

On Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a new Afghan interim government will be announced in the next few days, after confirming that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has taken over Panjshir, the only province that had remained out of Taliban's control.

"The new administration might be in the form of a caretaker government. It is a suggestion, it is possible, if we have a caretaker government, so there will be place for bringing changes or reforms in the government's frame," he said.

Mujahid mentioned that details and date of formation for the new government will be shared soon, as there were some technical issues left. The announcement came after some Taliban sources were in the view that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, will lead the government.

The Taliban spokesperson also ratified the IEA government will be all-inclusive and expressed hope that the people of Afghanistan will help in the country's transition.

Brave Afghan women in Balkh province of Afghanistan demanding freedom from Taliban at a protest earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DKQ3vd9aKS — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2021

Ex-Afghan military officials will be invited to join the security departments in the new government, the spokesman said and made it clear that Taliban hopes to have strong relations with neighboring countries.

Declaring that the war in Afghanistan is over, Mujahid said the Kabul airport will be fully functioning soon and asked for patience as the group tries to establish international flights. Mujahid also said that Vice President Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan.

Besides saying that "Afghanistan has the right to be recognized," Mujahib mentioned that "the international community should open their embassies in Kabul." He also invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar to attend ceremony for government announcement.