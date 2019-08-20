Nevada Casino Workers Fight to Save Unions Amid Owners' Threats

Casino owners, mostly billionaire allies of U.S. President Donald Trump have stalled recognition, delayed contracts and intimated workers.

Casino workers of Nevada, United States, are battling the owners to either form new unions or save existing unions from intimidation, busting, or retaliating against union members.

Owners of casinos, mostly billionaire allies of U.S. President Donald Trump have stalled recognition, delayed contracts, intimidated workers, and kept working conditions precarious according to workers.

In 2011, att Station Casinos, the UNITE HERE Culinary Workers Union 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 successfully campaigned to form unions at six of the company’s businesses in Nevada.

But Station Casinos continue to stall contract negotiations despite casino executives saying that they would respect union election results.

“We have said all along that if a fair and lawful election is held we will abide by the results,” said Station Casinos president Richard Haskins in 2016.

According to the Culinary Union which represents 4000 workers from all six properties, the company has yet to sign a union contract while many workers complained of unfair labor practices in the casinos.

The company is owned by billionaires Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta who donated US$ 2million to Trump’s America’s First Action PAC, over US$1.5 million to Trump’s victory Fud, and more than US$3 million to the Republican National Committee.

In 2016 when their company first voted to unionize, the company sent out memos to all workers saying that health benefits would increase for all employees except for those who unionized.

“The management hasn’t recognized the union because they do whatever they want to workers and with the union, they won’t be able to do that anymore,” said Paola Felix, a guest room attendant at Green Valley Ranch Resort. “Without a union contract to protect you, you don’t get a chance to defend yourself, they just terminate you for no reason.”

Another union, Palms Resort & Casino delayed contract negotiations after 900 workers voted to unionize in 2018.

“They’ve refused to negotiate with us and they’re breaking the law. The hard work we do every day makes the company successful. We deserve to have something to show for it too,” said Gunaydin Milli, a uniform room attendant at Palms Resort & Casino since 2008.

In the context of the upcoming Presidential elections in the country, the unions are expecting their struggles to be more popularized.

Candidates like Senator Bernie Sanders have called out on Trump previously for supporting casino owners during negotiations. The unions are also sure that the Democratic candidates will be vying for their vote before the Nevada caucus on February 2020.