Netherlands' Farmers Block Supermarket Distribution Centers

On Monday, Dutch farmers blocked around 20 supermarket distribution centers across the country to protest against the government's nitrogen policy.

With their tractors the farmers blocked distribution centers of, in particular, the largest Dutch supermarket chains Albert Heijn and Jumbo in, among other locations, Veghel, Breda, Beilen, Woerden, Nieuwegein, Drachten, Heerenveen, Zwolle, Geldermalsen and Nijkerk. At some centers the blockade lasted only a few hours, at others all day.

Delivery services also suffered from the blockades and had to cancel many deliveries. In the supermarkets customers were not yet affected by the blockades, but there are problems with the delivery of new products.

The farmers do not agree with the planned nitrogen reduction policy of the government. The consequence of the proposed measures is that farmers may have to close their businesses, to relocate or to make concrete plans to make their business more sustainable.

Very angry Dutch farmers block border between Holland and Germany. Harsh protests in many Dutch cities after politicians' decision to closes dozens of farms and cattle ranches to reduce nitrogen by 30% - 70% to comply with EU regulations on nitrogen pollution. pic.twitter.com/uKYXj0gvD8 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) June 30, 2022

Similar to what is happening in other countries of the European Union (EU), the Dutch government "is following Brussels instructions that 'the energy transition is inevitable'. Last week, the Executive ordered reductions in CO2 emissions of between 70 and 90 percent depending on geographical areas, which is directly affecting the profitability of farms, but also the construction of new homes," NIUS outlet recalled.

"According to the government itself, about 30 percent of farmers could go bankrupt," Europa Press reported, recalling that the Netherlands is one of the world's largest agricultural exporters.

"Yet it has not complied with the standards European emissions standards has not complied with European emissions standards for decades, so in 2019 a Supreme Court ruling forced the government to impose these restrictions."