Netanyahu Tells Israeli President He Gives up on Forming Gov't

His failure to form a government comes just weeks after the country had its second snap general elections this year after Bibi had already failed to form a government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned the mandate for forming a government to President Reuven Rivlin Monday after failing to cobble together enough support for a coalition within the 28-day timeframe that Rivlin had granted.

Rivlin said he will now hold consultations with the various political parties to tell them he intends to task Netanyahu's centrist rival Benny Gantz with the job of putting together a new government.

This is the second time in six months that Netanyahu has failed to form a government after an election. Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White Party, will now get an opportunity to form a coalition.