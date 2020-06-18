Netanyahu Doubted Kushner's Ability to Lead Peace Plan: Bolton

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "dubious" about United States President Donald Trump's decision to appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to formulate the so-called “Deal of the Century” supposed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed in his upcoming book.
Bolton says Netanyahu spoke with him before he joined the Trump administration and expressed perplexity at Kushner’s appointment as White House senior advisor.
“[Netanyahu] was dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to Kushner […] He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed,” Bolton wrote, according to quotes published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal and CNN.
The office of the Israeli prime minister issued a statement dismissing Bolton's claims.
“Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu's office said, in response to Bolton's allegations.
“The U.S. administration's Middle East team led by Kushner successfully formulated President Trump's principles into the Vision for Peace offering the most realistic blueprint for peace in our region.”
“Kushner also contributed to President Trump's historic decisions to recognize Jerusalem, move the U.S. Embassy to Israel's capital, and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," the statement added.
Unveiled in late January, Kushner’s “Deal of the Century” was rejected by the Palestinian Authority as well as by most of the international community as it proposes to grant Palestinians a disjointed and demilitarised entity with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, while the disputed city would remain fully under Israeli sovereignty.
The deal would also deprive Palestinians of key agricultural land and water resources and effectively kill the two-state solution to the conflict.