Negative Wealth Effects to Weigh on US Consumption: BofA

The US$22 trillion lost in equities, bonds, cryptocurrency, real estate and others so far this year would represent about a hit of US$700 billion to consumption.

Negative wealth effects resulting from lower valuation of assets would weigh on consumer spending and contribute to an economic slowdown in the United States in 2023, according to Bank of America (BofA) on Monday.

"We could see some negative wealth effects on the balance sheets of consumers," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist with Bank of America, noting that equity markets have been down generally over the last 12 to 18 months and home prices are now starting to fall.

The U.S. would see a consumer-led slowdown sometime next year following the current slowdown led by investment. Over the past four quarters, declines in financial wealth have largely been offset by increasing real estate wealth, leaving household net worth largely unchanged.

"Looking ahead to next year, our outlook for declining home prices and the potential for weaker equity market performance may lead the average household to prefer a higher saving rate over a lower one, softening spending in the process," said a BofA Global Research report.

US Treasury, Fed are the biggest currency manipulators in the world and have been for 60 years with almost perfect consistency. #Gold remains US dollar's Achilles' heal. Gold above $2,000 and holding is hell on earth for US dollar. pic.twitter.com/T76viuGENa — ���� ��������Dan Popescu ������������ (@PopescuCo) November 20, 2022

"The wealth effect could be more pronounced than what we've seen in prior cycles," said Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy with BofA Securities, as over US$22 trillion of wealth have been destroyed for U.S. investors so far this year and individual investors became more exposed to the market in recent years.

The US$22 trillion lost in equities, bonds, cryptocurrency, real estate and others so far this year would represent about a hit of US$700 billion to consumption, which accounts for about 4 percent of total U.S. consumption, said Subramanian in a recent report.

Moreover, Gapen estimated that some of the excess resources owned by U.S. consumers would run out in the first half of 2023. Monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve also would slow down consumption.

U.S. households still have about US$1.1 trillion of excess savings which could be tapped for another ten to 12 months to help smooth consumption in the face of the shock to real income. The U.S. economy would undergo a mild recession in 2023 with negative quarter-on-quarter real GDP growth in the first three quarters of next year, according to the BofA.