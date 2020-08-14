Nearly Eight Million People Affected by Floods in India

More than 7,800,000 people in India have been affected under the impact of floods, meanwhile, at least 38 others lost their lives in the last hours.

Almost eight million people are currently affected by floods in India’s state of Bihar, while heavy rains worsened the situation in neighboring Nepal and discharged the Gandak dam.

The water level of the Nepalese river of Gandak, a tributary of the left bank of India’s Ganges River, is rapidly rising. Given the deteriorating situation, authorities advised people living in low-lying areas to shift to higher places.

More than 7,800,000 people have been affected under the impact of floods; meanwhile, at least 38 others lost their lives in the last 24 hours. At the same time, above 550,000 inhabitants have been evacuated so far, and around 13,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps.

Water levels of Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan and Adhwara rivers are flowing above the danger mark. At the same time, the Department of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall in catchment areas of north Bihar in the next hours.

As reported by The Indian Express outlet, during a recent meeting with chief ministers of six flood-ravaged states, including Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on the need to use artificial intelligence (AI) and the early warning system to be able to take preventive steps.

So, the Bihar government has started using high-end technology such as AI, an early warning system, and a mathematical modeling system to minimize the effects of floods in India’s third-largest state by population and twelfth-largest by territory.

These technologies have helped various districts in the state carry out the evacuation of people, set up relief camps, and, more importantly, keep the death toll down.

The Asian country is affected by monsoon rains between June and September. While crucial to replenishing water supplies, heavy rainfall also results in death and destruction each year.