Almost 3 million people in Venezuela have received their first vaccine dose against COVID-19, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Monday.

In a radio interview, the official said that there are currently 2.9 million people who have gotten at least one vaccine dose and over 1.1 million who have received two doses.



"This is part of the mass vaccination process that began on May 29 throughout the country and has not stopped from that moment until today," he added.



Alvarado indicated that work is "constant and accelerated to achieve the goal" of vaccinating 70 percent of the Venezuelan population against COVID-19, or about 22 million people.



"Today we have 251 centers nationwide and we think we can expand it up to 400 vaccination centers, at least one per municipality," he said.



The South American country has accumulated 284,942 COVID-19 cases and 3,290 deaths, according to a report released by Venezuelan health authorities.