Nearly 11,000 Ecuadorians Affected by El Niño Rains

Ecuador has been living under "Orange Alert" due to the rains caused by the interaction between atmospheric and oceanic systems.

On Thursday, the National Committee for the Regional Study of the El Niño Phenomenon warned that rains would lash the entire Ecuadorian coastal zone for several weeks.

So far this year, authorities have recorded 390 dangerous weather events caused by rains in 19 provinces, affecting some 10,710 people. Among these events are floods, landslides, structural collapses, sinkholes, and gales.

In the early hours of Thursday, the most recent adverse weather event occurred in Salitre Canton in the Guayas province, where the overflow of a stream affected homes and schools.

#Ecuador | Las calles en Manabí parecen ríos tras fuertes lluvias registradas en la región en las últimas horas.#NewsOnDemand pic.twitter.com/m2m4HNO3jD — News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) February 9, 2024

The text reads, "The streets in Manabi look like rivers after heavy rains recorded in the region in the last few hours."

On Feb. 1, France donated five outboard boats to equip the firefighters of five Ecuadorian cities suffering from the consequences of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The boats were allocated to the fire departments of Portoviejo, Babahoyo, Machala, Salitre, and Jujan, as detailed by the Secretariat of Risk Management.

The French government also donated another boat and five diving sets to support Ecuador in the fight against drug trafficking. This boat is valued at US$54,000, and the diving sets at around US$35,000.