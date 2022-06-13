Nayib Bukele: OAS Seeks to Turn Gangs into Political Party

As part of the war on gangs, the National Civil Police and the Salvadoran Army have dismantled around 100 clandestine camps in recent weeks, in which, in addition to making arrests, they have seized weapons, drugs and extortion money, according to official information.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has revealed through a Twitter message a plan supported by the Organization of American States (OAS) to turn Salvadoran gangs into a political party.

"Intelligence documents show the whole plan, in order to lead to a second fake peace negotiation and turn the gangs into a political party. The OAS agreed," Bukele messaged on Sunday.

The Salvadoran president also specified that documents containing the plan have been seized, whose ultimate goal, after the terrorist groups became guerrillas, was to force peace negotiations to turn them into a political party.

The U.S. has a big role in creating MS-13. It's something that keeps getting buried every time Trump calls them "animals." Here's my latest for @ajplus: pic.twitter.com/aZP7Xobupm — Daniel Alvarenga (@puchicadanny) May 25, 2018

"The gangs did not imagine that we already knew that they would try to evolve into a guerrilla. [That's why they received military training at the shooting ranges, that's why they were given weapons," Bukele said.

Since 2019, vehicles and equipment were requested to wage a rural war, but the funds to acquire them were not approved until the current Legislative Assembly arrived, the president added.

Las capturas de pandilleros se están dando cada vez más en campamentos clandestinos en zonas rurales.



Está claro que las pandillas están tratando de evolucionar hacia una guerrilla, ya que les es imposible enfrentar a nuestros agentes y a nuestras tropas en las zonas urbanas. pic.twitter.com/pf2JmcC3Mr — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 11, 2022

Gang arrests are increasingly taking place in clandestine camps in rural areas. It is clear that the gangs are trying to evolve into a guerrilla, since it is impossible for them to confront our agents and our troops in urban areas.

This is not the first time Bukele has criticized the OAS. On Friday, he labeled the regional body as a "ministry of colonies" of the United States and assured that the mechanism no longer has "reason to exist"

Previously, the head of state ordered to break an agreement with the OAS to fight corruption through the International Commission Against Impunity in El Salvador (CICIES).