National Archives Asks DOJ to Probe Trump’s Handling of Records

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into former President Donald Trump´s handling of White House records since leaving office, two officials told NBC News.

One of the sources, whose identities were not disclosed, said it is unclear whether DOJ will take up the request, as this is all very preliminary.

The request came just days after the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump´s Mar-a-Lago estate last month that the former president was legally required to turn over upon leaving office.

The documents included presidential records, correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a handwritten letter that former President Barack Obama had left in the Oval Office for his successor.

The National Archives also previously discovered that Trump had ripped out some White House documents, which had to be glued back together by government officials.

According to Trump´s advisers, the former president had no malicious intent in keeping the documents and assured these are boxes of souvenirs, gifts, letters and other materials.