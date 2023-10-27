Namibia: Art Festival, Intercultural Cooperation

The festival features a variety of art activities at various venues throughout the city, including small-scale installations, screenings, murals, performances and interactive public engagements by artists from Windhoek and other parts of the country.

Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) kicked off Wednesday evening in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Held annually since 2021, the festival promotes intercultural cooperation through various aspects of culture. Otjomuise is derived from the local indigenous Otjiherero language name for Windhoek, which means "place of steam."

According to official reports, the festival features diverse artistic activities in various locations around the city, including small-scale installations, screenings, murals, performances, and interactive public engagements by artists from Windhoek and other parts of the country.

"The aim is to showcase talent, create opportunities for exchange to boost the industry, and unite life and art uniquely," Desiree Mentor, public relations officer of the OLAF, said in an official statement.

On opening night, we embarked on an art-filled adventure to celebrate the International Day of the Artists. The evening was a symphony of culture and creativity, from the enchanting melodies of Tumi Muhammed to the mesmerizing beats of the Drumming Circle led by Tapz. pic.twitter.com/076TfMsZ6e — Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (@OLAF_Namibia) October 27, 2023

According to Mentor, since its inception in 2021, the festival has become a cultural platform that offers growth prospects for the art and creative industries that have yet to be fully explored by the southern African nation.

The festival, themed "Art is Health," is organized by the National Theatre of Namibia and the Goethe-Institut Namibia and runs from Oct 25 to Dec 1; this year's edition also expands its programming to include themes of environmental sustainability, with artistic interventions in cooperation with the local National Botanic Garden.

"In addition to showcasing these artistic performances, the special edition emphasizes community involvement, highlighting the value of public art in enhancing the city's overall well-being," Mentor said.

Furthermore, the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) partnered with the OLAF as this year's financial sponsor for the participating artists.

"The NACN believes in promoting cultural identity and encouraging artistic expression," Cisle Jacobs, chairperson of the NACN, said.